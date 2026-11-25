Government plans to strengthen cybercrime investigations, recruit IT and AI specialists, and review a proposal to establish a national Pakistan Cyber Police.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed officials to fast-track the restructuring of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), calling for modern technology, stronger investigations and qualified professionals to improve the fight against cybercrime.

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting to review the agency’s performance, proposed reforms and future strategy.

He said protecting citizens from cybercrime remained a top government priority. He stressed that the restructuring process must move quickly to turn the NCCIA into an effective, active and modern institution.

IT and AI Experts to Join Agency

Shehbaz Sharif directed the appointment of information technology and artificial intelligence experts at the NCCIA and its subordinate offices.

He called for highly qualified professionals to be recruited strictly on merit. He also instructed the agency to make greater use of artificial intelligence and modern technology during its restructuring.

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The prime minister further directed officials to use all available resources to clear pending cybercrime cases and improve investigation mechanisms.

Committee to Review Reform Proposals

The prime minister formed a committee to examine the NCCIA’s restructuring proposals.

The committee will include Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Muhammad Aurangzeb and Shaza Fatima Khawaja. It must submit its recommendations to the prime minister by the end of this week.

During the meeting, the NCCIA presented its proposed reforms. Officials briefed participants on a proposal to transform the agency into a national-level Pakistan Cyber Police.

The proposal envisages recruiting qualified personnel on merit to strengthen the country’s capacity to investigate cybercrime.

National Cybersecurity System Reviewed

The briefing also informed the meeting that a dedicated national security system linked to cybercrime had become operational.

Officials said the existing mechanism was taking all possible measures to resolve cybercrime cases.

The meeting also reviewed the agency’s performance, administrative structure and future plans. The prime minister emphasised the need to align its prevention and investigation systems with modern requirements.

Federal Ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar, Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Ahsan Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb and Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi attended the meeting.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kiani and senior officials from relevant institutions were also present.

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