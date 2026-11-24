Zubair Motiwala and Talat Mahmood congratulate astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali on his selection for China’s Shenzhou-24 mission, calling it a milestone in Pakistan-China cooperation.

Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Talat Mahmood have congratulated the nation on Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali’s selection for China’s Shenzhou-24 space mission.

They described the achievement as a defining moment in Pakistan’s history. They also called it an example of what the country can achieve through international cooperation, scientific excellence and determination.

In a joint statement, the business leaders said Ali’s selection marked Pakistan’s entry into human spaceflight. He is set to become the first Pakistani to undertake an orbital space mission. He will also become the first foreign national to visit China’s Tiangong Space Station.

Moreover, they said the achievement went beyond individual recognition. It reflected the aspirations, potential and collective pride of 250 million Pakistanis.

KCCI Appreciates China’s Support

Motiwala and Mahmood particularly appreciated the Chinese government, its leadership and the China Manned Space Agency. They thanked them for providing Pakistan with this unprecedented opportunity.

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China facilitated the selection, training and participation of a Pakistani astronaut in its human spaceflight programme, they said.

The KCCI leaders added that the opportunity reflected the strength of the longstanding Pakistan-China friendship. Over the years, both countries have expanded cooperation across strategic, economic, technological, scientific and developmental sectors.

They also acknowledged the Government of Pakistan’s role in supporting the initiative. In particular, they appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s support.

Furthermore, they recognised the contributions of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, SUPARCO and other relevant institutions. These organisations have helped advance bilateral cooperation in space science and technology.

Motiwala Calls Mission a Source of National Pride

Zubair Motiwala said Pakistan had every reason to celebrate the achievement.

“Today, Pakistan has every reason to hold its head high. Muhammad Zeeshan Ali’s selection for this historic mission is not simply a personal accomplishment; it is a moment of national distinction that has placed Pakistan prominently on the global map of human space exploration,” he said.

Motiwala added that Ali would carry the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the entire nation.

He also expressed confidence that the achievement would inspire young Pakistanis. It would encourage them to pursue excellence, overcome limitations and aim for goals that once seemed impossible.

Mahmood Highlights Pakistan-China Friendship

KCCI President Talat Mahmood said Pakistan and China had built their relationship on mutual trust and consistent support. Both countries also share a commitment to progress.

He described the space mission as a new and inspiring chapter in their bilateral partnership.

Mahmood also thanked the Chinese leadership, government and space authorities. In addition, he acknowledged the scientists, trainers and technical teams who helped provide this opportunity to the Pakistani astronaut.

He said China’s expertise and institutional support would remain important pillars of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Shenzhou-24 Mission Set for November 25

The China Manned Space Agency has confirmed Muhammad Zeeshan Ali as a payload specialist aboard the three-member Shenzhou-24 crew.

Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi will join him on the mission. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on November 25, 2026.

With his participation, Ali is set to become the first Pakistani to travel into orbit. He will also be the first foreign astronaut to visit China’s Tiangong Space Station.

Overall, the mission marks a significant step in Pakistan-China cooperation. It also opens new opportunities for collaboration in space science and technology.

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