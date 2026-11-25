Influencer Christie Miller shared her cancer journey and final message with followers on social media.

The content creator announced her death in a pre-recorded farewell video, urging followers to embrace life, accept grief and find joy every day.

Social media influencer Christie Miller has died at the age of 60 after documenting her battle with stage four breast cancer online.

Miller announced her own death through a pre-recorded video shared on Instagram on November 23. In the emotional farewell, she addressed her followers directly and explained that the video meant she had passed away.

“If you are seeing this video it means that I am dead,” she said. “That’s right. I have crossed the veil. I am sitting with my sweetie.”

She was referring to her husband, Mark Miller, who died in 2025 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Documented Cancer Journey Since 2022

Miller received her breast cancer diagnosis in 2022. She later used social media to share her experiences with the disease and connect with her followers.

Despite her illness and personal losses, she maintained an optimistic outlook. In her farewell message, she described feeling “absolute bliss” and having no regrets about her life.

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She encouraged people to acknowledge grief while continuing to value the positive moments they had experienced.

“What I know for sure is, life is great. Life is whatever we make it,” she said.

Final Message Focused on Joy and Gratitude

Miller spoke about love, peace, gratitude and happiness in her final video. She said people could experience joy even while facing grief and the reality of death.

Wearing a colourful piñata costume, the self-described “Chief Joy Officer” ended her message with advice to live freely and avoid worrying too much about other people’s opinions.

“My last bit of advice for you is go out there and live your life,” she said. “Feel the fear and do it anyway.”

She concluded by encouraging her followers to seek happiness in everyday experiences.

“Go out there and find joy every single day,” she said.

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