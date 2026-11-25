Pyongyang escalates tensions with Switzerland over sanctions imposed on a children’s camp accused of helping indoctrinate Ukrainian children brought from Russian-occupied territories.

North Korea has ordered Switzerland’s diplomatic representative to leave the country within 48 hours and called for the closure of its diplomatic office in Pyongyang, state media reported Wednesday.

The move follows a warning by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, who threatened to shut the newly reopened Swiss mission over sanctions imposed on the Songdowon International Children’s Camp.

Switzerland is among the few Western countries that maintain diplomatic dialogue with North Korea. The latest dispute comes weeks after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Pyongyang and discussed improving bilateral relations.

North Korea Declares Swiss Representative Persona Non Grata

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that its Foreign Ministry had declared Sylvain Astier, head of Switzerland’s diplomatic office in Pyongyang, persona non grata.

The ministry ordered Astier to leave the country within 48 hours.

Pak Hyon Su, director general of the ministry’s European Department, summoned Astier and handed him a memorandum calling for the office’s closure, KCNA said.

The report linked the decision to Switzerland’s sanctions against the Songdowon International Children’s Camp in Wonsan. The facility hosts Chinese and Russian students.

Dispute Over Ukrainian Children

Switzerland imposed sanctions on the camp on November 4. It accused the facility of participating in the transfer of Ukrainian children from territories occupied by Russia to North Korea.

Swiss authorities also alleged that the camp contributed to efforts to ideologically condition the children and promote their Russification.

The sanctions have angered Pyongyang, which described Switzerland’s action as hostile.

On Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong condemned the measures and threatened to close the Swiss diplomatic office.

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Koh Yu-hwan, professor emeritus at Dongguk University, told AFP that the dispute carried a broader message for other countries.

He said North Korea was warning governments that relations would not improve if they participated in sanctions against Pyongyang.

Warning to Western Governments

Kim Jong Un told newly arrived ambassadors on Sunday that North Korea would expand its foreign relations while defending national sovereignty and security.

Ahn Chan-il, a researcher originally from North Korea, told AFP that Pyongyang wanted to make an example of Switzerland.

He said North Korea was signalling that it would expel representatives of countries that challenged its government.

Ahn also pointed to Pyongyang’s close ties with China and Russia as part of the wider geopolitical context.

Switzerland Defends Its Diplomatic Mission

Switzerland’s diplomatic office in Pyongyang reports to its embassy in Beijing, which handles diplomatic and consular relations with North Korea.

The Swiss embassy in Seoul was not immediately available for comment.

However, Switzerland’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it had noted the statements from North Korean authorities.

The ministry said reopening the diplomatic office reflected Switzerland’s “universalist foreign policy”. It added that the mission aimed to preserve channels of dialogue, including with countries where Switzerland had disagreements.

Bern also stressed that reopening the office was independent of its sanctions policy.

That policy includes United Nations sanctions linked to North Korea’s nuclear programme and European Union sanctions adopted by Switzerland in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Long History of Diplomatic Relations

Switzerland established diplomatic relations with North Korea in 1974. It has historically served as an intermediary between Pyongyang and Western governments.

However, Switzerland closed its Pyongyang office during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. North Korea maintains an embassy in Bern.

Cassis’s recent visit marked the first trip to North Korea by a Swiss government minister since 2003.

The latest diplomatic confrontation now threatens efforts to restore regular contact between the two countries.

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