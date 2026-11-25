Donald Trump comments on the Iran war as tensions rise over reported incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.Donald Trump comments on the Iran war as tensions rise over reported incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US president says Washington can end the conflict whenever it chooses, while Iran’s military reports two tanker fires and claims it downed two American drones over the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has said Washington has sufficient funding to continue its war against Iran until the end of January. He added that the United States could end the conflict whenever he decides.

In an interview with the New York Post published Tuesday, Trump also criticised congressional Democrats. He warned that their potential efforts to restrict the military campaign could turn what he described as a US victory into a defeat.

“They’ll take a total win and make it a loss,” Trump said.

He claimed that US operations had destroyed Iran’s navy, air force and air defence capabilities. He also said the country’s leadership had been eliminated.

Trump Says Washington Can End War at Any Time

Asked whether his military options could face greater restrictions if Democrats gain control of Congress in January, Trump said his administration had enough funding to continue operations until then.

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“Up until really the end of January, pretty much, you know, we’re funded,” he told the newspaper.

Trump maintained that Washington could end the conflict at any time.

“We can put that war to bed anytime we want,” he said.

The president also addressed the possibility of regime change in Iran. He described it as “probably doable” but said it was not his main objective.

“I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. I was never for or against regime change; that was never a criteria for me,” Trump said.

IRGC Reports Two Tankers Hit Naval Mines

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said two oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire early Wednesday while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

A statement carried by Iranian state media said the vessels were using what the force described as an unauthorised route.

The IRGC Navy said explosions and fires occurred in the tankers’ engine rooms near the southern and eastern shores of the strait.

The force also reported that a container ship had stopped on Tuesday after striking a mine while travelling along another route it described as unauthorised.

Iranian state media said the container vessel had switched off its navigation and positioning systems and failed to follow maritime traffic instructions.

The claims about the incidents have not been independently verified.

Iran Claims It Downed Two US Drones

Iran’s state news agency IRNA also reported that the Iranian army had downed two US drones over the Strait of Hormuz overnight.

According to the report, Iranian air defence systems destroyed a Lucas drone over the western part of the strait.

The agency separately reported that an MQ-9 drone was hit and destroyed over the eastern part of the waterway.

The reports were attributed to the Iranian military. Independent confirmation of the alleged drone shootdowns was not immediately available.

Strait of Hormuz Remains a Major Flashpoint

The latest reports add to tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for international energy shipments.

Iran has repeatedly warned vessels against using routes it considers unauthorised. The United States has also maintained military operations linked to the conflict.

The reported tanker fires, container ship incident and alleged drone shootdowns underline the continuing risks to maritime traffic in the region.

However, the available reports do not establish the full extent of damage to the vessels or independently confirm Iran’s military claims.

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