PPRP Ghotki: Women Manufacture Solar Inverters Through Sindh Poverty Reduction Programme

Sindh government says the initiative is creating jobs, supporting women-led businesses, and expanding rural entrepreneurship through interest-free financing.

GHOTKI, July 17, 2026: PPRP Ghotki is helping women enter advanced manufacturing and expand rural businesses, Sindh government spokesperson Sukhdev Asardas Hemnani said during a visit to enterprises established under the People’s Poverty Reduction Programme (PPRP).

Hemnani said the programme has helped nearly two million households rise out of poverty across Sindh by promoting entrepreneurship, creating sustainable livelihoods, and strengthening the economic role of women.

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He said the initiative reflects PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision of enabling people to become self-reliant through economic opportunities rather than dependence on financial assistance.

During his visit, Hemnani toured the Power Liner PV Inverter & Battery Charger Factory, established under PPRP’s Enterprise Development Fund (EDF). He said women from marginalised communities are manufacturing solar inverters that are supplied to customers across Pakistan.

The factory employs dozens of workers, including women involved in electronic assembly. Hemnani said the workforce demonstrates how targeted investment and skills development can enable rural communities to participate in modern industries.

He also visited a garments manufacturing unit that expanded after receiving an interest-free loan of Rs1 million through PPRP. The enterprise now employs 37 local young people and contributes to economic activity in the district.

Hemnani later inspected an indoor and outdoor plant nursery that also grew with the support of an interest-free loan. The nursery now supplies ornamental plants while creating sustainable income opportunities for local residents.

He praised the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) for implementing the programme and reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment, under Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, to expanding initiatives that promote financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic growth across rural Sindh.

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