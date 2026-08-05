Police Surgeon identifies 14 alleged deficiencies in the autopsy of Mir Raza Ali Khan and suggests exhumation if scientific questions remain unanswered.

Post-Mortem Report findings in the murder case of Mir Raza Ali Khan have sparked fresh scrutiny after Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed submitted an official letter to SSP East. She highlighted 14 major shortcomings in the autopsy conducted on 29 July 2026.

Dr Syed said the medical team skipped several key forensic procedures. She urged investigators to review the case using accepted scientific standards.

Farooq Sattar Rejects Monopoly as MQM-P Discusses Independence Day Plans in Karachi

More than 100 words into the review, the Post-Mortem Report revealed several missing forensic examinations. Dr Syed said these gaps could affect the accuracy of the investigation and leave critical questions unanswered.

Missing Tests Raise Investigation Questions

According to the letter, the medical team did not perform an X-ray before the autopsy. Investigators also failed to collect hand swabs for gunshot residue testing.

The report did not include a chemical analysis of powder marks around the firearm entry wound. It also omitted an internal examination of the skull and neck.

Dr Syed said the doctors did not record scientific measurements of the gunshot wounds. They also failed to capture forensic-standard photographs of the injuries.

The report did not clearly explain the entry and exit wounds. It also lacked a proper description of the bullet’s path through the body.

DNA Sampling and Documentation Under Review

The police surgeon said the report did not adequately explain the level of decomposition in different parts of the body. She also noted that investigators did not collect a DNA sample, even though they needed scientific confirmation of the deceased’s identity.

Dr Syed wrote that the report raised more questions than answers. She also said she repeatedly contacted senior Sindh Police officials through official and private WhatsApp groups but received no response.

She urged authorities to examine every aspect of the case through scientific and forensic analysis. If investigators cannot answer the outstanding questions, she recommended considering exhumation for further examination.

Authorities have also sought an explanation from Medico-Legal Officer Dr Usama Sheikh over the concerns raised in the letter.

The latest development has intensified scrutiny of the murder investigation. Investigators are now expected to review the forensic evidence and determine whether further examination is necessary.

Follow THE AZB