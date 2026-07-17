GOVERNOR SINDH ATTENDS FAREWELL CEREMONY IN HONOUR OF MALAYSIAN AND IRAQI CONSULS GENERAL, DEPUTY CHIEF OF PROTOCOL

KARACHI (July 17): Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi attended, as the Chief Guest, a dignified farewell ceremony held in honour of the Consul General of Malaysia, Mr. Herman Hardynata Ahmad, the Consul General of the Republic of Iraq, Dr. Maher Mujahid Jejan, and the Deputy Chief of Protocol, Foreign Affairs Liaison Office Karachi, Ms. Sadia Gohar.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor commended the Malaysian Consul General for his valuable contribution to further strengthening the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Malaysia. He noted that Pakistan and Iraq are bound together by deep historical, cultural, and spiritual ties that continue to reinforce their enduring friendship.

Governor Hashmi observed that goodwill built through sincere engagement and friendship leaves a lasting legacy. He emphasized that diplomacy is founded on trust, mutual respect, and sustained dialogue, adding that constructive engagement and patient negotiations remain the most effective means of resolving differences among nations.

Describing international cooperation as the cornerstone of regional stability and global prosperity, the Governor highlighted Sindh’s pivotal role as Pakistan’s economic gateway and commercial hub. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to further strengthening trade and investment ties with friendly countries, while expanding cooperation in information technology, renewable energy, and other key sectors of mutual interest.

Extending his best wishes to the outgoing diplomats, Governor Hashmi said they leave Pakistan with the highest respect and heartfelt goodwill of the Government and the people of Sindh. He expressed confidence that they would always regard Pakistan, particularly Sindh, as their second home and continue to serve as ambassadors of friendship between their respective countries and Pakistan.

The farewell ceremony was hosted by Director General, Foreign Affairs Liaison Office Karachi, Mr. Irfan Soomro. It was attended by Consuls General of various countries, former diplomats, senior bureaucrats, and distinguished members of civil society.

Later, Governor Sindh, accompanied by Director General Irfan Soomro and other distinguished guests, cut a commemorative cake. On the occasion, Mr. Soomro presented the Governor with a traditional Ajrak, a bouquet, and a commemorative shield.

Follow THE AZB