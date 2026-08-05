Senior MQM-P leaders reaffirm party unity at Bahadurabad meeting while reviewing organisational affairs and preparations for Independence Day celebrations.

Farooq Sattar arrived at MQM-Pakistan’s Bahadurabad headquarters in Karachi on Tuesday to attend a high-level party meeting, where senior leaders reviewed organisational matters, discussed new administrative units and finalised preparations for Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting brought together several senior party figures, including Shabbir Qaimkhani, Irshad Zafar, Muhammad Zakir and members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, including Nighat Shakeel, Faisal Rafiq, Jamal Ahmed and Musarrat Jabeen.

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More than 100 words into the discussions, Farooq Sattar reaffirmed that MQM-Pakistan remained united and stronger than before. He dismissed speculation about internal divisions and said the party was moving forward with greater stability and organisational strength.

Addressing party workers and leaders, Sattar said there was no disagreement or split within MQM-Pakistan. He stressed that the party’s leadership remained united and committed to strengthening its political organisation across the country.

The meeting also focused on preparations for nationwide celebrations marking Pakistan’s Independence Day. Party leaders reviewed plans for public programmes and discussed strategies to enhance organisational coordination through newly proposed administrative units.

During his address, Sattar also raised the slogan, “Partnership is welcome, monopoly is rejected,” signalling the party’s support for inclusive political participation while opposing any form of political dominance.

Party workers responded with chants supporting the slogan at the Bahadurabad headquarters, where the meeting concluded after detailed consultations on organisational and political matters.

MQM-P leaders said the party would continue expanding its public outreach and organisational structure ahead of upcoming political activities while maintaining unity within its ranks.

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