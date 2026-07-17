Visionary Voices: Rotary Event Promotes Education and Skills for Visually Impaired Women

Participants attend the Visionary Voices event promoting education and empowerment for visually impaired women in Karachi.

District Avoidance of Blindness Committee brings together educators, business leaders and disability advocates to advance inclusion and economic empowerment.

Visionary Voices, the inaugural flagship event organised by the District Avoidance of Blindness Committee, highlighted the importance of education, vocational training and economic empowerment for visually impaired women during a programme held in Karachi.

The event, hosted on 15 July 2026 at the Tariq Saeed Auditorium in Federation House, Clifton, was organised by the District Avoidance of Blindness Committee under the leadership of Chair Muhammad Faisal Maqsood and Co-Chair Salman Elahi.

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The programme was held in collaboration with BINAE Welfare Association, the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Women Education & Training, Rotary Club of Karachi Avenue and Rotary Club of Karachi Roshni, with support from Vital Tea and Boltay Huroof.

The event brought together educators, entrepreneurs, Rotary leaders, social activists, corporate representatives and disability advocates to discuss education, vocational skills, entrepreneurship, workplace accessibility and economic opportunities for visually impaired women.

Participants shared success stories and explored ways to strengthen inclusion while promoting equal access to education, employment and entrepreneurship.

The chief guest, Past District Governor and Vice Governor of Rotary International District 3271 Aftab Imam, praised the District Avoidance of Blindness Committee for launching the initiative.

He said education and vocational training are essential to helping visually impaired women achieve financial independence, self-reliance and greater participation in Pakistan’s social and economic development.

Aftab Imam also called on Rotary members and other stakeholders to continue supporting programmes that promote accessibility, dignity and equal opportunities for people with disabilities.

Organisers said the event reaffirmed a shared commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable society by expanding educational and professional opportunities for visually impaired women.

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