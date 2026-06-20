GILGIT — The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced on Saturday that they will form a coalition government in Gilgit-Baltistan, reflecting the political arrangement currently in place at the federal level.

The announcement came after a consultation meeting between senior leaders of both parties and followed the June 7 elections, in which the PPP emerged as the largest political force with 12 seats in the 24-member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

Addressing a joint press conference, PPP Gilgit-Baltistan president Amjad Hussain and PML-N Gilgit-Baltistan president Hafeez Hafeezur Rehman confirmed that both parties had reached an agreement to establish a coalition administration.

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According to a joint statement, the coalition has been formed on the principles of mutual trust, consensus and consultation, with both parties committing themselves to political stability, public welfare and democratic continuity.

Under the agreed power-sharing formula, the chief minister will belong to the PPP, while the positions of governor and leader of the opposition will go to the PML-N. The deputy speaker’s office will also be held by the PML-N.

The parties described the agreement as a reflection of political harmony and public mandate, saying cooperation remained essential to address regional challenges, improve governance and accelerate development in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The statement added that both sides would place national interest and public service above political and personal considerations while working for Pakistan’s stability and prosperity.

Leaders from both parties attended the meeting, including PPP Central Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and former federal information minister Qamar Zaman Kaira, alongside senior PML-N representatives and parliamentary members.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Hafeezur Rehman said the agreement followed several rounds of negotiations and had received the backing of the PML-N’s central leadership.

He said his party would support the government formation process while serving from the opposition benches.

“For the first time, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan exercised their democratic right beyond sectarian, regional and ethnic divisions, and we want to preserve that spirit,” he said.

PPP leader Amjad Hussain thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PML-N leadership for supporting the PPP’s effort to elect the region’s chief minister and assembly speaker following a request from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He said the coalition would strengthen democratic institutions and help resolve longstanding issues facing Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hussain also said appointments to key positions would proceed through consensus and without contest, while any decision regarding the inclusion of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party in the government would rest with the PPP leadership.