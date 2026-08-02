Voters cast ballots during the second phase of AJK Elections in Muzaffarabad Division.

Voters cast ballots for general and refugee seats as polling remains orderly during the second phase of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s elections.

MUZAFFARABAD — AJK Elections entered their second phase with polling continuing peacefully across the Muzaffarabad Division, where voters turned out to elect representatives for general constituencies as well as refugee seats. Election officials reported an orderly polling process, supported by security arrangements to facilitate smooth voting throughout the region.

Polling is taking place across the division’s general constituencies, while voters are also casting ballots for 12 refugee seats, making the second phase a significant part of the electoral process. Citizens continued arriving at polling stations from the early hours of the day to exercise their democratic right.

More than 100 words into the voting process, AJK Elections witnessed encouraging voter participation, with many residents describing the turnout as strong since polling began. Voters urged fellow citizens to fulfil their democratic responsibility, calling every vote a public trust that should be exercised responsibly.

Several voters praised the peaceful environment at polling stations and said effective security arrangements had enabled them to vote freely and confidently. They also noted that political parties were competing in a healthy democratic atmosphere, reflecting the spirit of the electoral process.

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Participants expressed confidence in the arrangements made by the Azad Kashmir Election Commission, saying the security measures had helped ensure transparent and orderly polling across the division.

Observers also pointed to the strong public participation recorded during the first phase of the elections, describing it as evidence of the Kashmiri people’s continued commitment to democratic values and the electoral process.

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