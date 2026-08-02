August 3, 2026

AJK Elections Polling Continues Peacefully Across Muzaffarabad Division

Web Desk August 2, 2026

Voters cast ballots for general and refugee seats as polling remains orderly during the second phase of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s elections.

Men and women participate in polling during the second phase of AJK Elections in Muzaffarabad Division.

Voters cast ballots during the second phase of AJK Elections in Muzaffarabad Division.

MUZAFFARABAD — AJK Elections entered their second phase with polling continuing peacefully across the Muzaffarabad Division, where voters turned out to elect representatives for general constituencies as well as refugee seats. Election officials reported an orderly polling process, supported by security arrangements to facilitate smooth voting throughout the region.

Polling is taking place across the division’s general constituencies, while voters are also casting ballots for 12 refugee seats, making the second phase a significant part of the electoral process. Citizens continued arriving at polling stations from the early hours of the day to exercise their democratic right.

More than 100 words into the voting process, AJK Elections witnessed encouraging voter participation, with many residents describing the turnout as strong since polling began. Voters urged fellow citizens to fulfil their democratic responsibility, calling every vote a public trust that should be exercised responsibly.

Several voters praised the peaceful environment at polling stations and said effective security arrangements had enabled them to vote freely and confidently. They also noted that political parties were competing in a healthy democratic atmosphere, reflecting the spirit of the electoral process.

Nehal Hashmi Visits Haji Hanif Tayyab, Praises Al-Mustafa Welfare Society’s Humanitarian Work

Participants expressed confidence in the arrangements made by the Azad Kashmir Election Commission, saying the security measures had helped ensure transparent and orderly polling across the division.

Observers also pointed to the strong public participation recorded during the first phase of the elections, describing it as evidence of the Kashmiri people’s continued commitment to democratic values and the electoral process.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

FPCCI and UBG leaders speaking at the Pakistan Economic Summit 2026 held at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

FPCCI, UBG Unveil $1 Billion Per District Vision at Pakistan Economic Summit 2026

Web Desk August 2, 2026
S. M. Tanveer addressing business leaders at the Pakistan Economic Summit held at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

S. M. Tanveer Calls for Policy Stability at Pakistan Economic Summit in Islamabad

Web Desk August 2, 2026
Ishtiaq Baig and Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah discussing community development projects.

Ishtiaq Baig Raises Education, Housing and Graveyard Issues in Meeting with Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah

Web Desk August 2, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com