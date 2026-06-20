HOUSTON — The Netherlands moved to the brink of the knockout stage with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Sweden on Saturday, producing a ruthless attacking display in front of nearly 69,000 fans.

After opening their campaign with a draw against Japan, Ronald Koeman’s side responded in style to take control of Group F and send a strong message to their World Cup rivals.

Brian Brobbey justified his inclusion in the starting line-up with two first-half goals, while Cody Gakpo added another brace after the break as the Dutch overwhelmed Sweden in Houston.

The victory lifted the Netherlands to four points from two matches, ahead of Sweden on three points, with Japan and Tunisia still to play.

PPP and PML-N agree to form coalition government in Gilgit-Baltistan

Brobbey opened the scoring after only five minutes following a slick move involving goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, Tijjani Reijnders and Gakpo, who delivered the final pass for the Sunderland striker to finish from close range.

The Dutch forward doubled the lead 12 minutes later after reacting quickest to a deflected cross from Denzel Dumfries.

Sweden created opportunities and threatened throughout the first half but struggled to convert their chances. Viktor Gyokeres and Yasin Ayari both failed to capitalise on promising openings, while Verbruggen produced several important saves.

The Netherlands regained full control shortly after the interval.

Just two minutes into the second half, Gakpo turned in another dangerous low delivery from Dumfries to extend the advantage before adding a superb fourth goal on 54 minutes with a composed finish into the bottom corner.

Sweden found a response through substitute Anthony Elanga, who raced clear and finished confidently to reduce the deficit.

However, the Dutch completed the scoring late on when Crysencio Summerville struck his second goal of the tournament to seal an impressive performance.

The match also welcomed special guests, including two crew members connected to the historic Artemis II lunar mission, recognising Houston’s long-standing role in space exploration.

The result leaves the Netherlands in a strong position to progress, while Sweden remain in contention ahead of a crucial meeting with Japan.

Keyword Tags:

Netherlands, Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey, Sweden, World Cup, Ronald Koeman, Football, Group F

FEATURED IMAGE CAPTION:

Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring during the Netherlands’ victory over Sweden.

Featured Image ALT Text:

Netherlands players celebrate after defeating Sweden 5-1 in their World Cup group match