KARACHI — Ishtiaq Baig, President of Anjuman Musalmanan Kalyana, met Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to discuss a wide range of community issues, welfare initiatives and development projects aimed at improving education, healthcare, housing and public services for members of the association.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed several matters affecting the community, with particular emphasis on the alleged encroachment of the association’s graveyard. The participants discussed possible legal and administrative measures to safeguard the land and ensure a timely and effective resolution of the issue.

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The meeting also focused on strengthening the association’s educational institutions. Ishtiaq Baig informed the minister about plans to gradually expand the organisation’s existing school into a college and, in the long term, establish a university. Discussions also covered the introduction of modern educational facilities and initiatives to further improve the quality of education available to students.

Affordable housing was another key item on the agenda. The association proposed launching a low-cost housing scheme for members currently living in rented accommodation, with discussions centring on the provision of reasonably priced residential plots and improved housing opportunities for the community.

Healthcare development also featured prominently during the meeting. Both sides explored plans to renovate the association’s dispensary, expand healthcare services, install modern medical equipment and improve access to quality medical facilities for residents.

In addition to these priorities, the meeting reviewed a range of welfare, social and community development initiatives being undertaken by Anjuman Musalmanan Kalyana. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to advancing these projects through practical collaboration to deliver long-term benefits for the community.

The discussions concluded with a shared commitment to accelerating development initiatives that support education, healthcare, housing and public welfare while addressing key issues facing the association and its members.

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