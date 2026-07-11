Polio Eradication Mike McGovern Meets Pakistan National PolioPlus Committee in Karachi

Rotary leaders meet in Karachi to review Pakistan's progress in polio eradication efforts.

Polio Eradication remained the focus of a high-level meeting in Karachi as Mike McGovern, Chair of the Polio Oversight Board (POB) and the International PolioPlus Committee (IPPC), met members of the Pakistan National PolioPlus Committee (PNPPC) to review progress and strengthen coordination.

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The meeting took place on 10 July 2026 at 91 Shahrah-e-Iran, Clifton, Karachi.

Rotary Leaders Review Progress

Mike McGovern chaired the meeting, while Aziz Memon, Chair of the Pakistan National PolioPlus Committee, co-chaired the session.

Meanwhile, District Governor Shahzad Sabir participated in the meeting and reaffirmed Rotary International District 3271’s commitment to supporting the global campaign to eradicate polio.

Committee Members Join Discussions

The meeting brought together committee members, advisers and coordinators from across Pakistan.

Among those attending were Saleem Raza, who joined virtually from Quetta, Masood Bhalli, Dr. Pardeep Harchandani, Irfan Qureshi, Muneed Khan, Dr. Shoaib Subhani and Amena Khan.

In addition, PNPPC staff members Alina Visram, Jazmine Vania and Anum Farrukh attended the session.

Focus on Stronger Coordination

During the meeting, Mike McGovern briefed participants on the recent Polio Oversight Board meetings in Islamabad.

He also shared updates from his discussions with the Prime Minister, federal government representatives and international polio eradication partners.

Furthermore, participants reviewed Pakistan’s current polio situation, discussed partner coordination and examined the steps needed to eliminate the disease.

Commitment to a Polio-Free Pakistan

The meeting reaffirmed Rotary’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio.

Moreover, participants stressed the importance of close cooperation among Rotary leaders, government institutions, frontline health workers and international partners.

Ultimately, they agreed that sustained collaboration remains essential to achieving the shared goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

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