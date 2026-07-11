Rukhsana Afzaal Thai-Pak Business Forum Honors Ambassador at Farewell Reception

Ambassador Rukhsana Afzaal receives a farewell tribute from the Thai-Pak Business Forum in Bangkok.

Rukhsana Afzaal, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand, received a farewell reception from the Thai-Pak Business Forum (TPBF) in Bangkok.

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The Forum organised the event to recognise her diplomatic service and contribution to Pakistan-Thailand relations.

Diplomats and Business Leaders Attend

The reception took place at the Amari Bangkok Watergate Hotel.

The Forum’s Chairman, Iftikhar Ali, President Malik Shaheen Yousaf Awan, Senior Vice President Malik Arshad Hayat, General Secretary Suhail Kausar, and Executive Committee members welcomed the guests.

Among those attending were Lucy Njeri Keruthu, Ambassador of Kenya to Thailand, Ekarat Mokim, Chief Executive Officer of My Trip Bangkok, former Thai Senator Siriwat, and Somkit Lala, President of the Thai-Pakistan Friendship Association.

In addition, business leaders and members of the Pakistani community also attended the gathering.

Meanwhile, Nofal Fawad, President of the Thai-Pak Business Forum Pattaya Chapter, and Ch. Sarfaraz Ahmed, President of the Phuket Chapter, joined the event with their teams.

Ambassador Thanks the Forum

During her address, Ambassador Rukhsana Afzaal thanked the Thai-Pak Business Forum for arranging the farewell reception.

She also praised President Malik Shaheen Yousaf Awan, the Executive Committee and Forum members for strengthening trade, investment and bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, she appreciated the organisers for their hospitality and excellent arrangements.

She expressed confidence that the Forum would continue promoting friendship, economic cooperation and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Thailand.

Pakistani Cuisine Highlights Cultural Heritage

Guests enjoyed a variety of traditional Pakistani dishes during the reception.

As a result, the event also showcased Pakistan’s rich culinary heritage and warm hospitality.

Ambassador Discusses Bilateral Relations

At the end of the ceremony, Ambassador Rukhsana Afzaal spoke with members of the media.

During the interaction, she highlighted the strong relationship between Pakistan and Thailand.

Moreover, she discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation and acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Pakistani community living in Thailand.

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