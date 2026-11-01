Police Clear Lisbon Tent Camp as Housing Protests Intensify Across Portugal

Portugal Housing: Police clear a protest camp in Lisbon as demonstrations against rental reforms intensify.

Portuguese police cleared a protest camp in Lisbon’s Rossio Square early Sunday after thousands marched against the government’s proposed rental legislation.

The protesters want the minority centre-right government to withdraw the bill. They argue that its provisions would make evictions easier and remove rent caps on new leases.

Police moved into the square at around 4:30 a.m. (0430 GMT). Dozens of officers, some accompanied by police dogs, dismantled more than 50 tents.

The camp followed a demonstration through central Lisbon on Saturday. Hundreds of protesters had gathered to protect the tents when officers arrived.

Police Disperse Protesters

Police commander Iuri Rodrigues had warned demonstrators three times that officers would remove the tents if they did not dismantle them voluntarily.

He also warned that anyone resisting the operation could face charges of disobedience.

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Officers used shields and carried out several baton charges to disperse protesters surrounding the camp.

Police also dismantled a smaller tent camp in Porto’s Dom João I Square.

The latest operation has renewed criticism of police tactics. Officers faced similar accusations after clearing protest camps in the same squares a week earlier. Police had then used batons against demonstrators and arrested dozens of people.

Socialist lawmaker Pedro Delgado Alves criticised the intervention in Lisbon. He said Rossio Square had remained peaceful and questioned the use of force.

He argued that the situation did not justify police intervention involving physical violence or baton charges.

Housing Crisis Fuels Public Anger

Portugal faces one of Europe’s most severe housing crises, with younger people among those struggling to find affordable homes.

House prices have more than doubled since 2017. Rents for newly signed leases have also nearly doubled.

Protests against rising housing costs have intensified in recent weeks. The demonstrations reflect wider concerns over housing affordability across Europe, including in Spain, France and Germany.

Protesters Demand Withdrawal of Rental Bill

The proposed legislation has become a major focus of the demonstrations.

Critics say the bill would make evictions easier and end rent caps on new rental agreements. Parliament passed it through its first reading after the far-right Chega party abstained.

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro ruled out withdrawing the legislation on Thursday. However, he said the government remained open to amendments before the final parliamentary vote in the coming weeks.

Montenegro called on political parties to move closer to an agreement. He also maintained that the government’s programme would remain the main basis for the legislation.

Opposition Calls for Dialogue

Socialist Party leader José Luís Carneiro urged the government to negotiate with opposition parties and protesters.

He warned against imposing the government’s position without meaningful consultation. He also criticised what he described as authoritarian overtones in the government’s approach.

The dispute now centres on the proposed rental reforms and the government’s response to public opposition.

With a final parliamentary vote approaching, pressure is growing on the government to address concerns over housing affordability and tenants’ rights.

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