Penelope Cruz’s Son Leo Makes Acting Debut in Netflix Drama La Bola Negra

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem’s 15-year-old son, Leo, has made his acting debut in La Bola Negra, a Spanish-language drama starring his mother and now streaming on Netflix.

Viewers spotted Leo in a brief ensemble scene near the end of the film. He has no dialogue, but the appearance marks his first known acting role.

His debut has drawn attention because Cruz and Bardem have largely kept their children away from the public spotlight.

Cruz Says Children Should Choose Their Own Paths

The couple also have a 12-year-old daughter, Luna. Both actors have previously said they want their children to decide whether they wish to pursue careers in the public eye.

In a 2024 interview with Elle, Cruz declined to say whether her children had inherited their parents’ creative interests.

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“It’s for them to decide if they are going to have a job that is more exposed to the public or not. They can talk about that when they’re ready,” she said.

Leo previously accompanied his mother to a BAFTA Q&A session in 2023. Cruz acknowledged his presence and told the audience: “I’m very nervous today because somebody very, very special to me is in this room, my son.”

La Bola Negra Explores Three Generations

Directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, known collectively as Los Javis, La Bola Negra follows three men across different generations.

The film’s three storylines take place in 1932, 1937 and 2017. It draws inspiration from Federico García Lorca’s unfinished 1936 play of the same name and Alberto Conejero’s 2015 play La piedra oscura.

Calvo, Ambrossi and Conejero collaborated on the screenplay.

Cannes Recognition and Oscar Submission

The film premiered at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where its directors won the Best Director award.

Spain has also submitted La Bola Negra for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2027 Academy Awards.

The cast includes Spanish musician Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau, Carlos González and Glenn Close, alongside Cruz.

The film also sees Cruz return to singing on screen. Her previous musical film performance came in the 2009 production Nine.

Leo’s appearance adds a personal milestone to the film’s release, although his parents have maintained that their children should choose their own relationship with public life.

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