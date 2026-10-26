PMYP Launches ‘Skills for Jobs in Balochistan’ Programme to Train 10,000 Youth

Rana Mashhood announces the Skills for Jobs initiative for 10,000 young people in Balochistan at KCCI.

Federal Minister and Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). During the visit, he announced “Skills for Jobs in Balochistan,” a vocational training and employment initiative for 10,000 young people.

The programme aims to equip young people with practical skills. It also seeks to connect vocational training with employment opportunities across Balochistan.

KCCI Leaders Attend Programme Announcement

The meeting brought together business leaders, government representatives and vocational training officials.

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Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala attended the meeting. BMG Vice Chairmen Anjum Nisar and Jawed Bilwani also participated.

KCCI President Talat Mahmood joined Senior Vice President Aslam Pakhali and Vice President Atif Jamil Ur Rehman. Their participation highlighted the business community’s presence at the meeting.

Other attendees included NAVTTC Head Nadia Karim-Shaw and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Secretary Sheryar Taj. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Business Forum President Mirza Ishtiaq Baig also attended.

Furthermore, KCCI Executive Committee members and senior officials of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) joined the meeting.

Programme Focuses on Skills and Employment

The initiative aims to expand vocational training for young people in Balochistan. It targets training and job placement for 10,000 participants.

However, the announcement did not specify the training fields or implementation timeline. It also did not identify participating employers. Further details could clarify how the programme will connect graduates with available jobs.

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