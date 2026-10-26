October 26, 2026

Karachi Basketball Association Announces Open Trials for National Championship 2026

Web Desk October 26, 2026
Karachi Basketball Trials announced by KBA at the LOB Basketball Court in Korangi.

Karachi Basketball Trials set for October 28 ahead of the National Men’s A-Grade Basketball Championship 2026.

The Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) has announced open trials to select the Karachi men’s team for the National Men’s A-Grade Basketball Championship 2026. The tournament will take place in Islamabad from November 12 to 16, 2026.

The trials will take place on Wednesday, October 28, at 6:30 PM. The venue is the League of Basketball (LOB) Basketball Court in Korangi, Karachi.

Selection on Merit

The KBA Selection Committee will assess participating players and identify talent to represent Karachi at the national championship. The committee aims to select a competitive team through a merit-based process.

Yaqoob Qadry, Secretary of the Karachi Basketball Association, said the trials would give talented players an opportunity to demonstrate their skills. He added that successful candidates would have the chance to represent Karachi at the national level.

Qadry emphasised that merit would guide the selection process. The association aims to field a strong team for the upcoming championship.

Players Invited to Participate

The KBA has encouraged all eligible and interested players to attend the trials. Participants will have an opportunity to showcase their abilities before the selection committee.

Trial details:

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Venue: League of Basketball (LOB) Basketball Court, Korangi, Karachi

Championship: National Men’s A-Grade Basketball Championship 2026

Championship dates: November 12–16, 2026

Championship venue: Islamabad

Issued by:
Yaqoob Qadry
Secretary, Karachi Basketball Association

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