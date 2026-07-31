Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman has been appointed Principal Secretary to the Governor of Sindh.

Grade-21 Pakistan Administrative Service officer Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman assumes the role of Principal Secretary to the Governor of Sindh following an official notification.

The Government of Sindh has appointed Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, a Grade-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), as the Principal Secretary to the Governor of Sindh, according to an official notification.

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Saif ur Rehman will serve as the principal administrative aide to the Governor, a role that involves coordinating official affairs, facilitating communication between government departments and the Governor’s Office, and overseeing administrative matters related to the Governor’s Secretariat.

Senior PAS officer assumes key administrative role

Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman is a senior member of the Pakistan Administrative Service and brings extensive experience in public administration and governance. His appointment is expected to strengthen administrative coordination within the Governor’s Secretariat and support the efficient execution of official responsibilities.

The notification confirms his appointment with immediate effect in accordance with the government’s administrative procedures.

Strategic position in Governor’s Secretariat

The Principal Secretary serves as the chief administrative officer in the Governor’s Office, managing official correspondence, policy coordination and liaison with provincial departments. The position plays a vital role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the Governor’s Secretariat and facilitating institutional coordination.

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