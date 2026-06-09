KARACHI: Robbery Suspects were arrested during a targeted operation conducted by Site Super Highway Police, according to police officials. The arrests came after authorities reportedly acted on confidential intelligence regarding recent street crime incidents.

The development matters because residents have repeatedly raised concerns about robbery cases involving criminals who use deceptive tactics. Police say the operation may help curb similar crimes in the area.

Site Super Highway Police Arrest Robbery Suspects

According to police, two suspects were taken into custody during the operation. Officials identified the arrested individuals as Muhammad Kamran, son of Muhammad Asif, and Muhammad Asad, son of Muhammad Inam.

Police stated that they recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, and a vehicle allegedly used in criminal activities. Authorities have taken the recovered items into custody as part of the investigation.

Muhammad Kamran and Muhammad Asad Case

According to investigators, the suspects allegedly targeted pedestrians by offering them a ride in their vehicle. Once victims entered the car, the suspects reportedly used weapons to rob them before fleeing the scene.

Police said the suspects are believed to have been involved in multiple incidents. However, investigators are still verifying the extent of their alleged activities.

Vehicle Seized During Police Investigation

Authorities seized a vehicle bearing registration number CAS-695, which was reportedly used during the alleged robberies. The car has been taken into police custody under relevant legal procedures.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials continue to examine evidence linked to the case. They are also reviewing whether the vehicle was connected to additional criminal incidents.

Karachi Police Continue Further Investigation

Police have registered cases against the suspects under applicable laws. Furthermore, investigators are conducting additional inquiries to determine whether the accused have a previous criminal record.

Officials stated that the investigation remains ongoing. More information may emerge as authorities continue questioning the suspects and reviewing available evidence.