interests of business community
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

PM vows to protect the interests of business community

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the resolve to fully protect the interests of the business community through an ordinance insulating it from the National Accountability Bureau’s fear.

Addressing the Awards distribution ceremony of Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Friday evening, he said that the NAB should scrutinize only public office holders and stay away from the business community.

Imran Khan said no state can progress without wealth creation and the government will provide the utmost facilitation to the business community for this purpose.

He said next year will dawn with the growth of the industry, small and medium enterprises and incentives for investors and businessmen.

The Prime Minister said an economic team of the government will remain in touch with the business community to facilitate them.

He said that the tourism sector in Pakistan has a huge potential along with the fact that we have been declared the best country for a holiday destinations.

He asked the business community to come forward for the development of our tourist spots and promote the hotel industry to facilitate the tourism sector.

Later, the Prime Minister distributed awards among the top 25 performers of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles

Sherry Rehman
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Govern in parliament not on TV, Sherry Rehman tells PTI

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD: In a hard-hitting speech on the floor of the House Former Senate Opposition Leader and Parliamentary Leader of PPP, Senator Sherry Rehman, demanded transparency on the terms of loans being obtained from international lenders, including the IMF and details of plans for buffering the poor and vulnerable from the escalation in gas and other […]
HEADLINE

Tourism in Dubai is booming by international tourist

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Black farmers in the US’s South— faced with continued failure their efforts to run successful farms their launched a lawsuit claiming that “white racism” is to blame for their inability to the produce crop yields and on equivalent to that switched seeds. Black farmers in the US’s South faced with continued failure in their efforts to run […]
KARACHI PAKISTAN

Self-Defense Workshop 2019 held at Japanese Consulate

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi, in collaboration with Pakistan Marital Arts Association (PMAA), organized the “6th Men & Women Self-Defense Workshop” from September 2 to September 4, 2019, at Japan Information and Culture Centre (JICC).  The purpose of the workshop was to raise participants’ awareness of self-defense against harassment-bullying and terrorism. More than […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.