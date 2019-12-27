PM vows to protect the interests of business community

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the resolve to fully protect the interests of the business community through an ordinance insulating it from the National Accountability Bureau’s fear.

Addressing the Awards distribution ceremony of Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Friday evening, he said that the NAB should scrutinize only public office holders and stay away from the business community.

Imran Khan said no state can progress without wealth creation and the government will provide the utmost facilitation to the business community for this purpose.

He said next year will dawn with the growth of the industry, small and medium enterprises and incentives for investors and businessmen.

The Prime Minister said an economic team of the government will remain in touch with the business community to facilitate them.

He said that the tourism sector in Pakistan has a huge potential along with the fact that we have been declared the best country for a holiday destinations.

He asked the business community to come forward for the development of our tourist spots and promote the hotel industry to facilitate the tourism sector.

Later, the Prime Minister distributed awards among the top 25 performers of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.



