Abdul El-Sayed invites US president to support healthcare coverage for every American, offering him credit for the initiative

US President Donald Trump has shared a proposal by Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to establish universal healthcare coverage under the name “TrumpCare”.

On Saturday, Trump posted an image on his Truth Social platform showing a November 12 message by El-Sayed. The post featured conceptual designs of a gold-coloured health insurance card bearing Trump’s name and signature.

“This is a message for @realDonaldTrump,” El-Sayed wrote on X. “Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave.”

El-Sayed, a physician who recently won a Senate election in Michigan, has repeatedly offered to work with Trump on establishing a universal healthcare system. He has suggested that the president could take credit for introducing the initiative.

Following Trump’s post, El-Sayed responded: “Let’s get to work, then. Ready when you are.”

Proposal based on Medicare for All

The proposal draws on the Medicare for All model. It would replace most private health insurance with a government-funded system designed to provide healthcare coverage to all Americans.

The White House had previously rejected El-Sayed’s proposal, raising concerns about its potential costs and possible effects on existing healthcare coverage.

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Trump’s decision to share the proposal comes as he has signalled openness to working with Democrats on healthcare and potentially immigration. On Saturday, he said there was a “very good chance” of reaching bipartisan agreements despite political divisions in Washington.

Political implications

Democrats are preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress on January 3 following their victories in the midterm elections.

El-Sayed is set to become the first Muslim to serve in the US Senate, according to the report.

However, Trump’s decision to share the proposal does not necessarily indicate that he has endorsed the plan. It remains unclear whether the president will support its implementation or pursue negotiations with Democrats over its details.

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