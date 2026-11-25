Slovenia prepares its ski resorts and winter destinations for the 2026/2027 season.

New snowmaking systems, upgraded lifts, family-friendly facilities and a nationwide cross-country skiing pass aim to enhance Slovenia’s appeal as a winter destination.

Slovenia is preparing for the 2026/2027 winter season with improvements across its ski resorts and cross-country skiing centres. Planned developments include upgraded slopes, expanded snowmaking systems, new accommodation and additional winter activities.

The Slovenian Tourist Board, in cooperation with the Slovenian Cableway Operators Association and Slovenia Outdoor, has outlined the latest developments across the country’s mountain destinations.

Ski Resorts Invest in Infrastructure

Several popular resorts are upgrading their facilities ahead of the new season.

Rogla has modernised its snowmaking infrastructure by installing 13 additional fixed snow guns. Mariborsko Pohorje and Areh are also expanding their systems with 17 new snow guns.

Meanwhile, Krvavec is upgrading its gondola infrastructure, while Vogel is improving its lift facilities. Kranjska Gora is introducing a new magic carpet lift to make skiing easier for children and beginners.

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These investments aim to improve resort facilities and support more reliable winter operations, although snow conditions will continue to influence skiing opportunities.

New Accommodation and Family Activities

Slovenia’s winter destinations are also expanding their accommodation and leisure options.

Kope is introducing Hotel Panorama Kope, alongside new wellness facilities and a campsite. Other resorts are developing family-friendly skiing opportunities, night sledging and alternative winter activities.

These additions aim to attract visitors seeking experiences beyond traditional downhill skiing.

Nationwide Pass Supports Cross-Country Skiing

Cross-country skiing is another important part of Slovenia’s winter tourism offering.

The Unified Cross-Country Ski Pass provides access to maintained trails at 12 participating centres through a single season pass. The initiative aims to make cross-country skiing more accessible and encourage visitors to explore different destinations.

The Planica Nordic Centre offers up to 30 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails. Of these, 12 kilometres have artificial snow support, subject to operating conditions.

Other centres, including Pokljuka, Bohinj and the Logar Valley, are also preparing improvements for the coming season.

Winter Holidays Beyond the Slopes

Slovenia offers visitors more than skiing and snow-based activities. Winter holidays can also include thermal spas, wellness retreats, local food and cultural experiences.

This combination of outdoor recreation and relaxation reflects the country’s focus on wellbeing and responsible tourism.

With continued investment in mountain infrastructure and year-round visitor experiences, Slovenia aims to strengthen its position as an Alpine destination for active holidays.

However, resort opening dates, trail access and planned improvements remain subject to weather, snow conditions, permits and project completion. Visitors should check directly with individual resorts before travelling.

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