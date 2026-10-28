PM Shehbaz Directs Urgent Measures to Improve Railway Safety and Reliability

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Railways to take urgent measures to make train travel safer and more reliable. He also assured the government’s full support for the revitalisation and reform of Pakistan Railways.

The prime minister issued the directions during a meeting with Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, who called on him on Wednesday.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency, institutional reforms and public relief in the railway sector. He stressed the need to improve services and strengthen public confidence in train travel.

Railway Performance and Reforms Reviewed

During the meeting, the prime minister and the railway minister discussed administrative, financial and reform-related matters concerning the ministry.

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Abbasi briefed the prime minister on Pakistan Railways’ overall performance. He also outlined ongoing development projects and the progress of initiatives aimed at improving railway operations.

Focus on Freight Services and Passenger Facilities

The meeting also reviewed measures to strengthen Pakistan Railways’ freight services. Officials discussed improvements aimed at making freight operations more efficient.

The participants also considered plans to provide passengers with modern facilities and improve their overall travel experience.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s support for reforms and development initiatives. He directed the ministry to prioritise railway safety, service reliability and practical improvements for passengers.

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