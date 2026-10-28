Kaspersky Warns Buyers About Fake iPhone Duo Sales and Preorder Scams

Kaspersky has warned consumers about fraudulent websites targeting buyers interested in Apple’s newly launched iPhone Duo. The cybersecurity company says scammers are exploiting excitement around the device to lure shoppers with fake discounts and preorder offers.

Kaspersky experts have detected scam attempts targeting users in different parts of the world. The fraudulent pages imitate legitimate shopping websites and encourage buyers to act quickly before verifying the offers.

Fake Discounts Create a Sense of Urgency

One English-language website advertised a supposed 25% discount on the iPhone Duo. Its design closely resembled Apple’s visual style, making the offer appear credible.

The website also displayed a countdown timer claiming that the promotion would end in 30 minutes. This tactic pressured visitors to make quick decisions.

At checkout, the site requested customers’ contact details and shipping addresses. It did not initially ask for card information. Instead, it claimed that a manager would contact buyers later to confirm delivery and payment arrangements.

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Kaspersky warned that this approach can serve as the first stage of a scam. Fraudsters may later use the collected information to pursue financial details or attempt other forms of fraud.

Multilingual Websites Target More Buyers

Kaspersky also identified fraudulent pages available in multiple languages. These websites allow visitors to select their preferred language and, in some cases, choose a currency.

One example showcased features of the purported device and invited users to place a preorder. The site also claimed that customers would be redirected to Apple’s official website.

According to Kaspersky, the promised redirection did not occur. Such claims can make fraudulent offers appear more trustworthy and encourage buyers to proceed.

Scammers Exploit Demand for New Devices

Olga Altukhova, Senior Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky, said scammers move quickly when a flagship device enters the market.

She explained that intense consumer interest can create urgency and reduce caution. Fraudulent campaigns often appear credible before moving victims into private conversations, where scammers can request sensitive information.

Altukhova warned that buyers prepared to spend significant amounts on premium devices can become attractive targets. She advised consumers to treat unofficial discounts, preorders and availability checks with caution.

Kaspersky Recommends Safer Online Shopping

Kaspersky recommends purchasing new devices only through official or reputable retailers. Consumers should verify website addresses and sellers before placing orders or sharing personal information.

The company also recommends using reliable security software to detect fraudulent stores and block phishing links. Its Kaspersky Premium product includes AI-powered scam protection alongside features such as machine learning-based anti-phishing, real-time behaviour monitoring, data leak checks and identity theft checks.

According to Kaspersky, its Premium product received an “Approved” certification in AV-Comparatives’ Fake Shops Detection test in 2025.

Protect Payment and Personal Information

Consumers can take additional precautions when shopping online. Kaspersky recommends using dedicated virtual cards or trusted payment services to limit exposure of bank and card details.

Users should also avoid submitting unnecessary personal information to unfamiliar websites. Password managers can help store credentials securely and support autofill across devices.

The company’s warning highlights the need for caution when purchasing highly anticipated technology products. Verifying retailers, avoiding pressure-driven offers and protecting payment information can help consumers reduce their exposure to online scams.

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