KP Governor Condemns Cross-Border Attack, Backs Pakistan Armed Forces

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has condemned what he described as unprovoked aggression by the Afghan Taliban regime against civilian homes and Angoor Adda Bazaar in Lower South Waziristan. He also expressed full support for the Pakistan Armed Forces’ response.

In a statement, Kundi said Pakistan would not tolerate attacks on its people or violations of its sovereignty. He warned the Afghan Taliban regime against underestimating Pakistan’s resolve to defend its territory.

“Let the Afghan Taliban regime have no illusions: Pakistan will never tolerate attacks on its people or violations of its sovereignty,” the governor said.

KP’s Sacrifices in the Fight Against Terrorism

Kundi highlighted the sacrifices made by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the fight against terrorism. He said the province had lost thousands of lives to militant violence while contributing to the country’s security.

He stressed that these sacrifices would not go in vain. No one, he said, would be allowed to threaten the province’s residents or undermine Pakistan’s security.

PM Shehbaz Directs Urgent Measures to Improve Railway Safety and Reliability

The governor also warned that any aggression against Pakistan would be met with firm resolve. He reaffirmed the nation’s support for the armed forces in protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

“Our armed forces have the full backing of the nation to defend every inch of our soil, and no threat or hostile act will weaken our determination to protect Pakistan,” he said.

Civilian Casualties Reported in Angoor Adda

The statement followed a cross-border incident on Tuesday night in Angoor Adda, Lower South Waziristan, where firing and shelling reportedly struck a residential area near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to security sources, the attack killed one civilian and injured five members of a family. A shell struck a house, causing casualties and prompting anger among local residents.

Security sources attributed the attack to the Afghan Taliban regime and said civilian areas had come under fire during the incident.

Pakistan Armed Forces Respond

Security sources said the Pakistan Armed Forces responded to the cross-border aggression and destroyed several Afghan Taliban posts during a retaliatory operation.

Pakistani troops deployed along the border remained on alert and prepared to respond to any further aggression, the sources added.

The incident has renewed concerns over civilian safety in border communities and the risk of further escalation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier.

The account of the cross-border incident and the military response is based on statements attributed to security sources.

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