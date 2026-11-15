Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir Ranked Second in Muslim 500 List

Muslim 500 2027 ranks Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir second in its Top 50.

Jordan’s 2027 publication features two Pakistani leaders among its top three, while Mufti Taqi Usmani and Maulana Tariq Jameel also make the list

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir have secured second place in the 2027 edition of The Muslim 500.

Jordan’s Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) publishes the annual list of the world’s 500 most influential Muslims. This year, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman jointly lead the main Top 50 ranking.

Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir follow them in second place. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an ranks third.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei holds fourth place. Jordan’s King Abdullah II ranks fifth, while Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani occupies sixth position.

Global Leaders Feature in the Ranking

The publication also features several other prominent Muslim leaders. These include UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Moroccan King Mohammed VI.

Pakistan Air Chief Holds High-Level Defence Meetings During Uzbekistan Visit

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto also appears on the list. Other names include Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The publication’s political category groups the Saudi, Pakistani and Turkish leaders under a joint number-one heading. However, its main Top 50 ranking places them first, second and third, respectively.

Pakistani Religious Scholars Earn Recognition

Pakistan’s religious scholars also feature in the influential Muslim personalities list.

Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, a renowned Islamic scholar, ranks seventh in the Top 50. In addition, Maulana Tariq Jameel appears among the 500 influential personalities.

Gaza Doctor and Iranian Student Named Persons of the Year

The 2027 edition names Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, former director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, as its Man of the Year.

Meanwhile, Fatemeh Zahra Sheikhabadi has received the Woman of the Year title. She survived the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, Iran.

The publication recognises her alongside the classmates and teachers affected by the attack.

The 18th annual edition highlights influential figures across politics, religion, scholarship, business and culture. It also recognises individuals whose work has shaped communities across the Muslim world.

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