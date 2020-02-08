Foreign Minister
Pakistan will continue supporting Kashmiris: Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination. 

He was speaking at a meeting with parliamentary leaders of Azad Kashmir in Islamabad today (Saturday), which discussed future strategy for highlighting the six-month-long curfew and gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister said we made extensive efforts to raise the dire human rights violations in occupied Kashmir at diplomatic level.

He said Kashmir issue is present at the agenda of the UN Security Council, but our effort to move the Security Council again was aimed at highlighting the Kashmir issue afresh and get Pakistan’s stance reiterated. We got success at the Security Council and the Kashmir issue was discussed.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we also effectively raised Kashmir issue at the meeting of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. He said Kashmir issue has also been debated at EU Parliament and the US Congress.  

He said the Kashmir Cell established at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the direction of the Prime Minister is playing its effective role to highlight the Kashmir issue.

Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider emphasized on joint efforts for highlighting Kashmir issue at international level effectively.

Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday in a telephone call with the Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad conveyed the immense respect of the people of Pakistan and his own for his Malaysian counterpart as a statesman and global leader. Prime Minister Khan while underscoring the close and cordial bilateral ties between the two countries […]

Previous Govt misused public funds caused irreparable loss: Shahzad Akbar

Islamabad: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar says the previous government misused public funds and authority which caused irreparable loss to the national exchequer. Addressing a joint press conference with Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani in Islamabad, he said details about the misuse of funds and authority are being sent to National Accountability […]
Treason case: Judicial commission to be formed to record Musharraf’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Former president Pervez Musharraf on Monday has refused to record statement via video link in high treason case against him. During the proceedings headed by Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Yawar Ali, Musharraf’s counsel said that his client is not a cowardly man and that he will appear in person to defend himself. […]

