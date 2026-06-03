ISLAMABAD: The Army Institute of Military History launched a book titled Rescuing the US Rangers, which documents a Pakistan Army mission in Somalia and highlights international military cooperation during the 1993 Mogadishu operation.

Moreover, the launch event brought together army veterans, Ghazis, academicians, and members of the public. As a result, the gathering reflected strong interest in the historical account of the operation.

Detailed account of 1993 Somalia mission

The book, written by Sarmad Zia, revisits the Pakistan Army’s role in supporting and extracting US Rangers during a high-risk operation in Mogadishu.

In addition, it outlines the planning process, battlefield conditions, and execution of the mission. It also explains the operational challenges troops faced on the ground.

First-hand testimonies included

Furthermore, organisers said the publication includes interviews and testimonies from Pakistani military personnel who participated in the operation. These accounts provide direct, ground-level insights into the mission.

Similarly, veterans shared personal reflections during the launch event. They described key moments from the operation and, in doing so, offered deeper context about the field conditions.

Emphasis on military cooperation

Meanwhile, speakers at the event highlighted the operation as a strong example of international coordination during a crisis situation.

Therefore, they noted that the mission continues to serve as a case study in tactical cooperation and joint military response.

Overall, the book is being regarded as an important addition to Pakistan’s military historical record, as it documents a significant moment in Pakistan–US military collaboration.