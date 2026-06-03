ISLAMABAD: A Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team has directed authorities at Islamabad International Airport to improve passenger services and ensure better facilitation for travelers.

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The visit took place on the instructions of Wafaqi Mohtasib Naveed Kamran Baloch following an increase in public complaints regarding maladministration, negligence, and inappropriate conduct by airport officials.

Focus on passenger facilitation

During the inspection, the team emphasized that all passengers, particularly overseas Pakistanis who contribute significantly to the country’s foreign exchange earnings, deserve fair treatment and efficient services at airports.

Moreover, the team instructed airport authorities to address passenger concerns promptly and improve the overall quality of services.

Concerns over luggage and immigration delays

The inspection team reviewed complaints related to delayed baggage delivery, lost luggage, and lengthy immigration procedures.

Furthermore, it stressed the need for comprehensive measures to resolve recurring issues and improve passenger experience.

The team also called for a more active role by the One Window Facilitation Desks (OWFDs) established at international airports to resolve complaints on the spot.

Senior citizens to receive dedicated facilities

Meanwhile, inspectors interacted directly with passengers and issued immediate instructions to address their concerns.

During the visit, the team found that many complaints involved immigration delays, luggage mishandling, and the conduct of certain officials.

As a result, the team directed airport authorities to establish separate counters for senior citizens to ensure faster and more convenient service.

Review of previous recommendations

In addition, the inspection team reviewed the implementation status of recommendations made during previous airport inspections.

It instructed local heads of government agencies operating at the airport to remain vigilant, respond quickly to complaints, and strengthen service delivery standards.

Advisor Wafaqi Mohtasib Haroon Sikandar Pasha led the inspection team. Associate Advisor Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Consultant Pervaiz Haleem Rajpoot, and Consultant Khalid Sial also participated in the visit.