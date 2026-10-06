PIIA to Host Seminar on Artificial Intelligence and Global Implications

PIIA to host a seminar on artificial intelligence, emerging trends and global implications in Karachi

The seminar will examine the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) and its growing impact on societies, economies, media, technology and international affairs.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) will hold a seminar on “Artificial Intelligence: Emerging Trends and Global Implications” on Saturday, September 26, at its premises in Karachi.

The seminar will examine the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) and its growing impact on societies, economies, media, technology and international affairs.

Dr Masuma Hassan to Preside

The seminar will be presided over by Dr Masuma Hassan, President of PIIA.

The speakers will include Ammar Jafri, Founder of Digital Pakistan and former Additional Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA); Dr Ammara Aftab, CEO and Founder of PRO AI Global; Zarrar Khuhro, commentator and analyst; and Z. H. Khurram, President of the Pakistan Print & Electronic Media Foundation (PPEMF).

Other speakers and participants include Amir Riffat, Fakhar Uddin Dawood, Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, former Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Dr Tanveer Khalid, Dr Sheer Waqar and Riffat Hamid, along with other experts and guests.

Focus on AI and Global Change

The seminar is expected to provide a platform for discussion on emerging AI technologies and their wider implications.

Speakers will discuss the opportunities and challenges created by AI, including its potential effects on communication, business, governance, security, media and international relations.

The event will also encourage dialogue among academics, technology professionals, media representatives and other stakeholders on how societies can respond to the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence.

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