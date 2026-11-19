Bank of Punjab wins the Product Innovation of the Year – Asia award in Singapore.

BOP secures the Product Innovation of the Year – Asia award in Singapore, recognised for 397% borrower growth and a Rs230 billion SME financing portfolio.

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has made history by winning the prestigious Product Innovation of the Year – Asia award at the Global SME Finance Awards 2026. It is the first Pakistani institution to receive this honour.

The award recognises BOP’s contribution to small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing. It highlights the bank’s innovative lending models, expanding borrower base and efforts to promote financial inclusion. Moreover, BOP has helped previously underserved businesses access formal banking services.

The bank’s SME financing performance reflects remarkable growth. According to the announcement, BOP now serves approximately 153,000 SME borrowers. This represents 48% of Pakistan’s banking industry’s SME borrower base.

The bank recorded 397% growth in SME borrowers, compared with industry growth of 73%. As a result, it added more than 122,000 new borrowers.

Meanwhile, BOP’s SME financing portfolio has reached Rs230 billion. This represents 146% growth since December 2024. The portfolio also accounts for approximately 25% of Pakistan’s total outstanding SME financing.

Furthermore, the bank has disbursed Rs164 billion to new borrowers since December 2024. This achievement has expanded access to formal credit for businesses across the country.

BOP attributes its progress to a comprehensive transformation of SME banking. Key initiatives include cash-flow-based lending, digitalisation and simplified credit assessments. The bank has also introduced innovative financing solutions and developed strategic partnerships with multilateral institutions.

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The recognition also reflects Punjab Chief Minister’s vision and the provincial government’s commitment to entrepreneurship and inclusive economic growth. BOP has played a key role in translating these objectives into practical financial solutions.

The Punjab government’s Asaan Karobar Programme highlights this collaboration. It combines public policy initiatives with banking support to improve access to finance. Consequently, the programme aims to support SMEs and create wider economic opportunities.

The Global SME Finance Awards operate within an international ecosystem supported by the SME Finance Forum. Established by the G20 and managed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, the forum promotes innovation and financial inclusion.

The SME Finance Forum brings together more than 250 members and affiliates across 190 countries. It encourages collaboration and the development of sustainable financing solutions for small businesses.

BOP’s international recognition highlights Pakistan’s potential to deliver competitive and technology-driven SME financing. It also demonstrates the growing role of innovative banking solutions in supporting entrepreneurship.

The achievement places Punjab’s progress in SME development on the international stage. Additionally, it brings recognition to Pakistan’s banking sector and its efforts to expand financial inclusion.

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