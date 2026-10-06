Pakistan successfully conducts a test launch of the extended version of the indigenously developed Fatah-4 missile

Indigenously developed system features advanced avionics and navigation technology for precision strikes at extended ranges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has successfully conducted a test launch of the extended version of the indigenously developed Fatah-4 Ground-Launched Cruise Missile, according to an official statement.

The missile system is equipped with advanced avionics and modern navigation aids. The system is designed to engage targets at extended ranges with high precision and lethality.

The test also validated additional technical parameters of various subsystems incorporated into the extended version. According to the statement, these improvements are intended to enhance accuracy and survivability.

Senior Military Officials Witness Test

Senior officers from the Pakistan Army, along with scientists and engineers involved in the missile’s development, witnessed the test launch.

The successful test provided an opportunity to assess the performance of the extended version and validate additional technical aspects of the weapon system.

The development and testing programme reflects Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen its indigenous defence technology and precision-strike capabilities.

Leadership Commends Development Team

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and the Services Chiefs congratulated the team on the successful test.

They appreciated the technical expertise, dedication and commitment of the scientists, engineers and personnel involved in developing and testing the Fatah-4 extended version.

The successful launch marks another step in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to advance indigenous defence capabilities and develop increasingly sophisticated missile systems.

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