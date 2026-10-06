October 7, 2026

Sindh Governor Hosts Dinner to Honour Towel Industry Exporters

Web Desk October 7, 2026

The towel industry is a major export-oriented sector, with the association representing manufacturers and exporters contributing to Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings.

Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi with towel manufacturers and exporters at Governor House

Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi honours towel manufacturers and exporters at Governor House Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi hosted a grand dinner at Governor House to honour the office-bearers and members of the Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (TMA) and recognise the sector’s contribution to Pakistan’s exports.

The towel industry is a major export-oriented sector, with the association representing manufacturers and exporters contributing to Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings.

The dinner brought together prominent leaders of the business community, members of the diplomatic corps, senior bureaucrats, government officials, law-enforcement representatives, ministers and senior bankers.

Top Exporters Receive Appreciation Shields

Governor Nehal Hashmi presented shields of appreciation to leading exporters and office-bearers of the association in recognition of their contributions to the towel manufacturing and export sector.

The ceremony highlighted the importance of export-oriented industries in strengthening Pakistan’s economy and expanding the country’s presence in international markets.

The event also provided an opportunity for business leaders, government representatives and other stakeholders to interact and discuss matters concerning Pakistan’s export sector.

Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi with towel manufacturers and exporters at Governor House

The occasion recognised the efforts of towel manufacturers and exporters who continue to contribute to the country’s export performance.

The recipient of the appreciation shield also expressed gratitude for the recognition and said it was an honour to receive the award from the Sindh Governor.

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