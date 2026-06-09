Philippines Quake Strikes Mindanao Hard

The Philippines quake has devastated southern regions of the country, especially Mindanao island. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck on Monday morning and caused widespread destruction.

Dozens of people reportedly died, while hundreds suffered injuries. Authorities warn the Philippines quake toll may still rise as rescue teams reach remote coastal towns.

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Ferdinand Marcos Jr Orders Emergency Response

Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered full government mobilization after the Philippines quake triggered national emergency operations.

He instructed health and transport officials to assist affected provinces. According to officials, rescue teams are still struggling to access isolated areas due to landslides and damaged roads.

Mindanao Faces Severe Philippines Quake Damage

The Philippines quake caused severe destruction across Mindanao, where buildings collapsed and roads cracked under pressure.

Emergency responders reported nearly 2,000 homes and 6,000 public schools damaged. Electricity and communication networks remain unstable in several districts.

Cotabato Trench Triggered Philippines Quake

Experts linked the Philippines quake to movement along the Cotabato Trench.

This seismic zone has historically produced major earthquakes and even tsunamis. Officials confirmed aftershocks continue to shake the region, raising further concern among residents.

Jollibee Collapse Shocks Philippines Quake Witnesses

A viral video showed a branch of Jollibee collapsing during the Philippines quake, shocking onlookers across social media.

The company later stated that all employees in affected regions are safe. However, structural damage across commercial buildings remains under assessment.

Rescue Operations Continue After Philippines Quake

Rescue teams continue searching through rubble as the Philippines quake aftermath worsens. Officials reported landslides blocking key highways and isolating several villages.

Relief goods are being airlifted to remote areas where road access remains impossible. Survivors described intense shaking lasting several minutes, followed by continuous aftershocks.

Schools and Communities Hit by Philippines Quake

Students and teachers across Mindanao experienced panic during the Philippines quake, with many schools evacuating classrooms immediately.

Officials noted that morning assemblies likely saved thousands of lives as students were already gathered in open areas during the shaking.