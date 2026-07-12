Petroleum Prices: Awaam Pakistan Party Condemns Fuel Price Increase, Calls It an Anti-People Decision

Party leader Syed Aman Shah says the latest fuel price hike will deepen inflation and increase financial pressure on households across Pakistan.

Petroleum Prices came under sharp criticism from the Awaam Pakistan Party Balochistan after the federal government’s latest increase in fuel rates, with the party warning that the decision would intensify inflation and place additional financial strain on the public.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Syed Aman Shah, Provincial President of Awaam Pakistan Party Balochistan, described the increase in petroleum prices as an anti-people decision. He said the government had imposed a heavier burden on citizens already facing high inflation, unemployment and economic difficulties.

Shah said the government fixed the price of petrol at PKR 310.71 per litre, arguing that the move would raise transportation costs, increase business expenses and drive up the prices of essential goods across the country.

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He compared Pakistan’s fuel prices with those in several other countries, saying petrol costs about SAR 2.33 per litre in Saudi Arabia, QAR 2.10 per litre in Qatar, and AED 3.29 per litre for Special 95 in the United Arab Emirates. He also claimed that petrol remains significantly cheaper in Malaysia than in Pakistan.

According to Shah, several governments have shielded consumers from the full impact of fluctuations in global oil markets by maintaining relatively affordable fuel prices. He argued that Pakistan has not consistently passed the benefits of lower international crude oil prices on to the public.

He also expressed concern over what he described as a recurring pattern in fuel pricing. Shah said petroleum prices in Pakistan rise quickly whenever geopolitical tensions or uncertainty affect international markets, but consumers rarely receive comparable relief when global crude oil prices fall.

Shah reiterated that the Awaam Pakistan Party would continue to oppose policies that, in its view, increase inflation and undermine the economic interests of ordinary citizens.

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