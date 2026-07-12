Blood Donation: Governor Sindh Launches Statewide Public Health Drive 2026

Blood Donation took centre stage as Governor of Sindh Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi inaugurated the Statewide Blood Donation and Public Health Drive 2026 at the Governor House, calling on citizens to support voluntary blood donation and preventive healthcare initiatives.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Hashmi said a single blood donation can save a life and described voluntary blood donation as one of the greatest acts of humanitarian service. He stressed that a healthy population is essential for a strong economy and a prosperous Pakistan, adding that prevention, public awareness and early diagnosis remain critical to improving healthcare outcomes.

The Governor said increasing public awareness and expanding timely screening programmes are vital to preventing hepatitis and other diseases. He also praised Pakistan’s youth, doctors and medical students for their commitment to serving humanity through healthcare and community initiatives.

Governor Hashmi reaffirmed that the Governor House would continue to support projects that promote public welfare and strengthen the country’s healthcare system. He also commended the national contributions of VFAHT PK, IPAC Foundation, and Omair Sana Foundation for their efforts in advancing public health services.

Speaking to the media, the Governor urged every citizen to undergo thalassemia screening, noting that free screening facilities are available at NADRA centres. He said early screening is essential to protecting future generations from the inherited blood disorder.

Before the inauguration ceremony, Governor Hashmi visited medical and public awareness stalls set up at the venue. He met volunteer blood donors, praised their commitment to saving lives and reviewed free hepatitis screening, dental check-up services and Basic Life Support (BLS) training activities.