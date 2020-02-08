PBWRP host Workshop on content writing held in Karachi

The first workshop by PBWRP (Pakistan’s Bloggers, Writers, Readers, and Poets) was organized on February 7, 2020, in Karachi. Muhammad Omar Iftikhar, a seasoned writer, and columnist was the resource person. It was attended by aspiring writers belonging to various fields. This workshop is the first among a series scheduled to be held by PBWRP across Pakistan in 2020.

During this workshop, Omar Iftikhar discussed ways to write effective content. He provided information on how to develop persuasive, narrative and descriptive write-ups.

The participants thoroughly enjoyed the interactive session during which they learned ways to add clarity and brevity to their writing for personal and professional purposes.

Omar has been contributing to Pakistan’s print media for over 15 years. He is currently working on his debut novel which is a science fiction story set in modern-day Karachi.

PBWRP is led by Nazia Kamran and Kamran Kashif who are on a mission to provide ambitious writers with a platform to develop and showcase their writing skills.

The logistics of this session were well-managed by Arham Waseem, a social activist promoting literature. The participants included were Syeda Noor Zehra Zaidi, Tabinda Jabeen, Muhammad Asaad, Sharmin Khan, Fawad Majeed, Rabia Malik Shoaib, Anila Razzaq, Nusra Obaid, Sidrah Rashid Khan, and Mariam Muhammad Arif.

