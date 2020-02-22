HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace in Afghanistan have borne fruit: FM

News Desk 15 hours ago
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan has borne fruit.

In a statement, he expressed the confidence that the Afghan peace process will move forward.

The Foreign Minister said following the peace deal between the United States and the Taliban on 29th of this month, an effort will be made to move towards the intra afghan dialogue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi noted that it was not an easy task to bring the Taliban to the table of negotiations and woo the United States to restart the Afghan peace process.

He said it is a matter of satisfaction that both sides have now firmed up the peace deal.

He said the deal will be signed in the presence of Pakistan as it was not possible to take forward the matters without it.

The Foreign Minister said the entire world including the United States is appreciating Pakistan’s role. He, however, warned that we will have to be mindful of the spoilers.

