PSL2020: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 8 wickets

LAHORE- The Islamabad United, led by Luke Ronchi, trounced Multan Sultans on Saturday by eight wickets to register their first victory of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The Islamabad United batsmen never looked troubled as they chased a 165-run target by the Multan Sultans. Munro scored a half-century from 32 balls, smashing four sixes before being clean bowled by Shahid Afridi.

Just when United needed two runs to win, Ronchi departed for 74 from 45 balls. In a bid to finish the game, Ronchi pulled a delivery from Ilyas which was caught by Vince.

Earlier, Amad Butt was the pick of the bowlers for Islamabad United as he took four scalps to reduce Multan Sultans to 164/8 after 20 overs.

Skipper Shan Masood and Vince gave Islamabad a tough time in the beginning of the Sultans’ innings by standing their ground. However, after Masood was dismissed by Faheem Ashraf, the wickets kept on tumbling as Amad Butt dismissed both Moeen Ali and Rossouw for 10 and 0 respectively.

Though Zeeshan Ashraf did revive Multan Sultans a bit with his half-century, Musa and Akif led an onslaught that kept the Sultans at bay, dismissing Afridi for 10 runs while Sohail Tanvir was trapped lbw by Butt for 11.

