Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves Rise by $33 Million to $21.52 Billion

Pakistan’s foreign reserves increased to $21.52 billion, while gold prices remained stable in the local market.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $33 million to $21.52 billion during the week ended October 23, 2026, according to central bank data released on Thursday.

The SBP’s reserves stood at $21.49 billion a week earlier. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves, including commercial banks’ net holdings, reached $26.75 billion.

Commercial banks held net reserves of $5.23 billion during the week under review.

Rupee Edges Up Against US Dollar

The Pakistani rupee gained Rs0.01 against the US dollar on Thursday. It closed at Rs276.76, compared with Wednesday’s closing rate of Rs276.77.

The slight gain came as the foreign exchange market continued to monitor currency movements and developments in the broader economy.

Gold Prices Remain Stable in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Thursday, despite a decline in international bullion rates.

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According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association, the price of gold stood at Rs425,636 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold remained stable at Rs364,914.

On Wednesday, gold had gained Rs3,500 per tola to reach Rs425,636. The increase helped the local market recover some ground amid fluctuations in international prices.

International Gold Prices Decline

International spot gold fell 1.1% to $4,024.10 per ounce by 11:53 am EDT (1553 GMT), according to Reuters.

US gold futures for December delivery also declined 0.4% to $4,036.40 per ounce.

Bullion was on track for a second consecutive monthly decline. Stronger-than-expected US inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in December.

US inflation accelerated in September, prompting investors to reassess the outlook for monetary policy. Market estimates cited by Reuters put the probability of a December rate hike at 83%.

Higher interest rates generally weigh on gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.

The prospect of tighter monetary policy also supported the US dollar. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies, adding further pressure to international prices.

Silver Prices Fall in Local Market

Silver prices moved lower in Pakistan on Thursday. The metal lost Rs86 per tola to settle at Rs5,768.

Precious metals remain sensitive to changing interest rate expectations and movements in the US dollar. Investors are closely watching inflation figures and Federal Reserve signals for further direction.

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