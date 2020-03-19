Pakistan’s coronavirus cases Jump to 445 as Balochistan’s rises to 81

KARACHI – Coronavirus cases in Pakistan Jump to 445 on Wednesday as the country confirmed 142 new coronavirus cases today.

Pakistan reported 142 coronavirus cases today. Balochistan confirmed 81 cases, Punjab reported 78 cases while Khyber Paktunkhwa’s toll rose to 23.

The province-wide break up of cases as of ,7:20 pm March 18 is as follows:

Karachi confirmed 37 new cases on Thursday, while Quetta and Taftan reported 58 cases.

Earlier chief minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan confirmed 60 new cases of coronavirus in the province, pushing the provincial tally to 76.

Balochistan

So far total tests of PCSIR : 353

Positive so far PCSIR : 60



Total :16+60=76 — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) March 19, 2020

According to the health ministry spokesperson Karachi reported 9 new cases today (Thursday) all of whom are locals.

Quetta and Taftan reported 58 new coronavirus cases, Multan reported 5 cases. 28 cases wee reported in Lahore and D.G Khan, while KP reported 4 new cases 1 each from Mansehra, Buner, Shabqadar and Khyber district.

Sukkur reported 151, Karachi 59 and Hyderabad reported 1 case, he added.

Coronavirus cases tally is increasing in Pakistan. Most of the cases in Pakistan are reported in Sindh with 211 cases confirmed, Gilgit Baltistan reported 15 cases, Islamabad 4 cases while one case is reported in Lahore, while Balochistan reported 23 cases, KP reported 19 cases and Punjab on the whole reported 34 cases.

Earlier yesterday Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health minister Taimur Khan Jhagra had confirmed a coronvirus death in Mardan.

Taimur Jhagra shared the sad news on his Twitter account.

Earlier the government of Gilgit-Baltistan had retracted from its report regarding the death of a 90-years-old patient from coronavirus, saying that the news had not been confirmed before breaking.

The G-B home secretary denied the death report after the government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq confirmed it.

GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq then said in a “clarification statement” that although the patient had tested positive for COVID-19, he also had pneumonia and therefore the cause of his death was not clear.

In a subsequent statement, Firaq said a report from the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP), Rawalpindi, showed that the deceased, in fact, did not have COVID-19. He said the patient died from pneumonia.

Sindh government spokesman and advisor on law and environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the number of coronavirus cases in Sindh has escalated to 181 while two patients have also been discharged from the hospital after full recovery.

In the spirit of continued transparency; have received news that 3 new cases in Pakhtunkhwa tested positive today – 1 each from Buner, Hangu and Mardan. All 3 being treated according to protocol & are cases of international travel. Our tally now stands at 19

15 new cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all of whom were pilgrims who had returned to Pakistan via Taftan.

Ten cases have been confirmed in Balochistan, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed 15 cases.

Spokesperson to Sindh CM Murtaza Wahab confirmed 27 new cases among pilgrims returned from Taftan border, raising the provincial tally to 208.

As of now, he said, there are 151 confirmed cases in Sukkur (all in Taftan- returned pilgrims), 56 in Karachi and one in Hyderabad.



