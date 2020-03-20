HEADLINE

National Youth Forum arranged session on Youth Rights

Web Desk 2 hours ago
Chairman of National Youth Forum & team of NYF Muhammad Hassan Samejo and Shahzaib General Secretary arranged session on Sustainable Development Goals & general meeting of national youth forum at Connect RJ Mall the chief guest of this session was Ammar Jaffari Former DG FIA Pakistan, Abdul Majeed Abdani, President of Youth parliament & other members from the youth parliament with other social activists attend this session.

“In this meeting, Muhammad Hasan addresses the audience regarding the rights of youth and also brief the youth on SDGs. He said in Pakistan Youth is active they only need to support them.”

