Foreign Office
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Pakistan to continue playing role in establishment of peace: Foreign Office

Posted on

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan does not want tension and will continue to play its role in establishment of peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, in her weekly press briefing, said Pakistan enjoys cordial relations with all the countries including Iran and Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda. She said opening of Kartarpur Corridor is reflection of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said we reject Indian propaganda on treatment of minorities in Pakistan. She said the BJP government’s mysterious portrayal of law and order incidents in Peshawar and Nankana Sahib recently as alleged persecution of minorities is part of its smear campaign against Pakistan and a desperate attempt to divert attention from ongoing state terrorism in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as ongoing and systematic discrimination against minorities across India.

Referring to situation in Kashmir, she said it is 158th day of the lockdown of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the people of the territory are deprived to life, food, health, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and right to self-determination.

Replying to a question regarding Afghanistan, she said Pakistan has a principled position on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

She told a questioner that Prime minister’s visit to Malaysia is envisaged in near future and we remain closely engaged with Malaysia as our brotherly country.

Desk Staff
http://www.theazb.com

