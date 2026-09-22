September 22, 2026

Pakistan, Russia and Oman Begin Joint Counter-Terrorism Exercises

Web Desk September 22, 2026
Pakistan Army troops take part in joint exercises with Russian and Omani forces in Pakistan

Pakistan Army begins joint military exercises with Russian and Omani forces at Cherat and Pabbi.

Pakistan has launched two joint military exercises with Russia and Oman.

The exercises began on Tuesday at separate training locations in Pakistan.

The 9th edition of Pakistan-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-IX started at Cherat.

The 2nd edition of Pakistan-Oman Joint Exercise Washaq Al Jabal-II, also known as Mountain Lynx-II, began at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi.

The exercises will continue for two weeks.

They bring together contingents from the Pakistan Army, Russian Army and Royal Army of Oman.

Focus on Counter-Terrorism Training

The joint exercises will focus on counter-terrorism drills and procedures.

Participating forces will share their operational experience during the training.

They will also exchange best practices in counter-terrorism operations.

The training will help improve coordination between the participating forces.

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It will also provide an opportunity to refine tactical procedures.

Strengthening Defence Cooperation

The participating troops will work together to improve their combat skills.

They will also develop their tactical expertise through joint training.

The exercises are aimed at enhancing interoperability among the participating forces.

The joint activities are also expected to strengthen defence cooperation between Pakistan, Russia and Oman.

 

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