CPEC Sets Example of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation Among Global South Countries Pakistan Ambassador

Pakistan's Ambassador to China Syed Ali Asad Gillani highlights CPEC's development impact and the future of Pakistan-China cooperation.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has become an example of mutually beneficial cooperation among Global South countries, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Syed Ali Asad Gillani has said.

In an exclusive interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency, Gillani described CPEC as a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He said the initiative had transformed Pakistan’s socioeconomic landscape and strengthened bilateral ties.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. Gillani said the relationship had expanded in both depth and scope over the decades.

“CPEC is the latest manifestation of this relationship, and it is a huge project,” the ambassador said. “It has transformed the socioeconomic landscape of Pakistan.”

CPEC Strengthens Pakistan’s Energy and Transport Infrastructure

Gillani recalled that Pakistan faced severe power shortages when CPEC began in 2013. Those shortages affected livelihoods, industrial production and exports.

However, several energy and transport infrastructure projects completed during the first phase helped address these challenges. Pakistan now has greater energy availability, creating new business opportunities and supporting livelihoods.

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According to Gillani, CPEC has added more than 8,000 megawatts of electricity to Pakistan’s energy capacity.

He also highlighted the project’s employment benefits. One CPEC project alone generated as many as 25,000 jobs, he said.

Gwadar Development Improves Local Living Standards

The ambassador cited Gwadar Port as an example of CPEC’s wider development impact.

He said Gwadar had once been a small village. Port development has since brought major infrastructure and public facilities to the area.

These include an airport, a hospital and vocational training programmes. Gillani said these developments had significantly improved local residents’ living standards.

He added that CPEC was changing not only Pakistan’s development landscape but also regional connectivity and interaction.

CPEC 2.0 to Focus on Growth and Innovation

Pakistan and China have agreed to prioritise the high-quality development of CPEC and advance its next phase, known as CPEC 2.0.

The two countries aim to develop the corridor around five key areas: growth, livelihoods, innovation, green development and openness.

Gillani said the next phase would continue delivering practical benefits for both countries.

He also emphasised Pakistan’s ambition to strengthen global connectivity and diversify its export markets. In this regard, he said Pakistan and China could align their strategies and work together.

The ambassador welcomed growing interest among Chinese entrepreneurs, noting that many were exploring investment and business opportunities in Pakistan.

“CPEC 2.0 holds great promise for both Pakistan and China,” he said.

He described the initiative as a mutually beneficial proposition and urged both countries to remain focused on their long-term objectives.

Ambassador Highlights China-Pakistan Friendship

Gillani assumed his post in Beijing about a month before the interview. However, he has known China for many years.

He began his diplomatic career in the country around two decades ago. During his early service at the Pakistani Embassy, he travelled by bus and train to dozens of Chinese cities.

Recalling those experiences, he praised China’s remarkable transformation and growing prosperity.

He said Pakistan’s people and leadership, along with himself, were pleased to see China’s development and progress.

Gillani also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the four global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He expressed support for the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

“Because we understand how China sees the world, and we subscribe to that,” he said.

The ambassador said Pakistan-China friendship contributed to regional stability by promoting development. He added that the model of cooperation was particularly important amid current global challenges.

“Only in this way can we achieve a prosperous world that benefits not only the two peoples, but also the region and indeed all humanity,” Gillani said.

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