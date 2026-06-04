A statement issued by the President of Pakistan’s Department of Peace has expressed serious concerns regarding Israel’s policies and actions, describing them as a challenge to international peace and stability. The statement, presented in June 2026, argues that continued violations of international law and the lack of accountability undermine global efforts to maintain a rules-based international order.

Concerns Over Compliance With International Law

According to the statement, Israel has repeatedly failed to comply with various United Nations Security Council resolutions related to occupied Palestinian territories and settlement activities. It references resolutions that call for withdrawal from occupied territories, the cessation of settlement expansion, and respect for Palestinian rights.

The statement further notes concerns over the long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories, settlement construction, and restrictions imposed on Gaza. It argues that continued non-compliance weakens the credibility of international institutions and raises questions about the consistent application of international law.

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Human Rights Issues Highlighted

The statement also focuses on human rights concerns in the Palestinian territories. It cites allegations regarding restrictions on movement, access to essential services, detention practices, and the demolition of homes.

According to the statement, international organizations and human rights groups have documented these issues over several years. It argues that unresolved humanitarian concerns contribute to tensions and hinder prospects for a lasting peace settlement.

Regional Security and Stability

Pakistan’s statement extends its concerns beyond the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, pointing to military operations and security-related actions in neighboring countries. It argues that such developments have the potential to increase regional instability and contribute to broader geopolitical tensions.

The statement also references debates surrounding nuclear transparency and regional security frameworks, emphasizing the importance of consistent standards in global non-proliferation efforts.

Questions Over Multilateral Institutions

A significant portion of the statement addresses the role of international institutions, including the United Nations. It argues that the effectiveness of multilateral organizations depends on the impartial enforcement of international law and accountability mechanisms.

The statement expresses concern that political divisions within the international system have limited the ability of institutions to respond effectively to alleged violations, potentially weakening confidence in global governance structures.

Pakistan’s Policy Position

Pakistan reiterated its support for a rules-based international order and called for renewed efforts to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through diplomatic and legal channels. The statement outlined several priorities, including:

Implementation of relevant United Nations resolutions.

Accountability for violations of international humanitarian law.

Unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza.

An end to settlement expansion in occupied territories.

Recognition of Palestinian rights and self-determination.

Reforms aimed at improving the effectiveness and credibility of international institutions.

Conclusion

The statement concludes that lasting global peace requires adherence to international law, protection of human rights, and effective multilateral cooperation. Pakistan urged the international community to strengthen efforts toward accountability and conflict resolution, emphasizing that sustainable peace can only be achieved through equal application of international legal principles and respect for human dignity.

The remarks reflect Pakistan’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause and its broader advocacy for international law and multilateral diplomacy as foundations for global peace and security.