KARACHI – Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund has brought forward an exciting opportunity for university students of Pakistan whereby they can win a cash prize worth PKR 50,000 by making a 1-minute video on the topic of women’s rights and gender equality. There are prizes for the 1st and 2nd runner up as well. The 1st Runner-up will get PKR 25,000 whereas the 2nd Runner-up will get PKR 10,000. The competition is open to university students from all over Pakistan.

The PPAF One Minute Video Competition 2020 (1MVC-2020) aims at engaging university students in joining the global campaign of achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls by 2030 as enunciated in Goal 5 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). All entries should be themed around the UN theme of International Women’s Day 2020: “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”

The entries must be submitted before midnight, February 16, 2020, and after the competition is closed three winners will be chosen by an esteemed jury. The results of the PPAF1MVC-2020 will be announced on Feb 28, 2020. The winners will be informed beforehand through email to receive their awards at the PPAF’s Amtul Raqeeb Award ceremony held in Islamabad every year to mark the International Women’s Day.

Visit 1mvc2020.ppaf.org.pk:84 for more details on eligibility criteria, and guidelines on how to apply. Information is also available on the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts of Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund.

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) is a Pakistani Not-for-Profit company based on the model of public-private partnership. PPAF aims to promote an effective approach to poverty alleviation across Pakistan. A number of leading multilateral, bilateral, and international corporate institutions such as the World Bank contribute to PPAF’s poverty reduction goal by providing financial support and funds to promote grassroots development. This ‘Fund’ mostly helps by providing microfinance loans (very small loans) to the very poor households to help lift them out of poverty.

